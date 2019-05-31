Selsey child rape attempt: suspect named and charged

A man has been named and charged in connection with the attempted rape of a child in Selsey.

Ewing Gilmour is due to appear in court today (Friday 31 May) in connection with the attempted rape of the 13-year-old girl, police said.

A man has been named and charged in connection to an attempted rape in Selsey. Picture: Sussex Police

The incident is reported to have occurred in an alleyway between Manor Road and Manor Lane at around 8.20am on Wednesday, May 29, police said.

Mr Gilmour, 20, unemployed, of no fixed address, handed himself in to police later that evening and charged with the attempted rape of a child.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court today, police said.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the isolated incident. You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Westhead.