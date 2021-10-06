Selsey residents offer their support after local window cleaner's van is stolen and torched

John Young and his wife Chloe were watching a film on Saturday evening when he noticed his work van had gone missing from outside their home.

Mr Young called the police at 9.30pm and the van was found torched and abandoned a ‘five minute walk away’ from his home at 3.30am.

Mr Young lives in Littlehampton but his work is based in Selsey, which means he is unable to work until he replaces his van. He said: “That’s my livelihood up in flames.”

John Young, Selsey-based window cleaner

The van also has sentimental value as it had previously belonged to a family friend who died.

However, it isn’t just the van itself that needs replacing. The vehicle was full of items including Mr Young’s work gear, a TV and his children’s car seats. He has been left with ‘just a bucket’.

The family are now dealing with the emotional impact of the incident, and worry that the people who torched the van could come back. “We’ve been waking up at three in the morning to check on our car.” Mrs Young said.

The Littlehampton window cleaner has worked with many of his customers for 20 years and has received an outpouring of support on Facebook.

The van was found torched at 3.30am on Sunday morning

The Selsey community, which makes up the entirety of Mr Young’s customer base, has rallied together to support him and raise money to replace the van and its contents.

One of Mr Young’s friends has set up a GoFundMe to raise the funds, which has now surpassed the target amount.

Despite his appreciation for the support he has received, Mr Young has been hesitant to withdraw the money. His wife said: “John is a bit of a proud man.”