Several sheep killed in collision with cars and a lorry in Chichester

According to police, some livestock were killed and a number of others were injured when they made their way onto the A27 at Chichester on Thursday (October 7).

Sussex travel: Your morning update on Friday, October 15Many of them were hit by cars and several more were hit when a lorry drove into them, police have said.

Officers are now appealing for information.

A27

Pedestrian 'seriously injured' in hit-and-run near ChichesterA spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Several reports came in about what was described as a flock of sheep loose on the A27, several sheep were hit by cars and many more were seriously injured and/or killed when an HGV ran into them.

"Farmers, please be reminded that is their responsibility to ensure that that their livestock does not escape onto the highway."