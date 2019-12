A man has been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Marks and Spencers in Chichester.

Chichester Police said the man has since been charged after his arrest yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, December 10).

“Russell Carruthers, 42, of Orchard Street, Chichester has been charged with theft and will appear Worthing Magistrates Court on January 14.”