Sidlesham collision: Woman charged with drink driving to appear in court

A woman charged with drink driving following a collision in Sidlesham is due to appear in court, police have confirmed.

Harriet Davies-White, 25, of Mill Lane, Sidlesham, has been charged with driving with excess alcohol following a collision on the B2145 at Sidlesham Common on Friday, September 20.

She is due to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 8.

A mini saloon and a Land Rover towing a trailer were involved in the collision, which took place at 8.50am.

The road was blocked while the incident was dealt with and vehicles were recovered.

Both drivers were 'shaken but unhurt', police confirmed at the time. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

