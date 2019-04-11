'Somebody must have seen five masked thieves in Chichester last night'

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a break-in at a Chichester store last night (April 10).

More than £150k worth of stock is believed to have been stolen Dartagnan Menswear in North Street, the owners have said. .

Dartagnan in North Street.

Officers were called to the shop at 11pm last night following the theft of a large quantity of clothes. Five men broke into the premises and dragged large bags of clothes out of the back door.

Investigating officer PC Darren Triggs said: “We believe the group dragged the bags over a brick wall and a locked gate to a nearby carpark and fled from the scene. The effort to move the clothes would have caused a fair amount of noise and disruption. Did you hear anything?

“The suspects were all wearing gloves and masks covering their faces and their clothing is currently unknown. If you have any information please report online or by calling 101 quoting 1437 of 10/04."