Southampton man arrested following Bognor Regis store burglary

A Southampton man has been arrested on suspicion of burgling a Bognor Regis shop last night (Tuesday 24 September).

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident which saw an unknown quantity of aftershave and perfume products stolen from Boots in London Road.

Police were alerted to an alarm which activated at the store about 10pm.

On arrival, officers discovered forced entry had been gained to the front of the premises and an unknown quantity of toiletries including perfume and aftershave had been stolen.

A white Ford Transit was linked to the scene, and the vehicle was located using ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology on the M27 near Fareham.

Colleagues from Hampshire Police took over the pursuit of the vehicle, which was reported to have been stolen, and it came to a stop in Honeysuckle Road, Southampton.

The driver and sole occupant of the van decamped, but was swiftly detained, and the stolen property was recovered.

A 40-year-old man from Southampton, arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a vehicle, remains in police custody at this stage.

Detectives believe four other people may have been involved in the incident, and anyone who saw what happened, or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, is asked to come forward.

You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1542 of 24/09.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

The scene was cordoned off on Wednesday morning (25 September) for forensics.