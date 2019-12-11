Staff ‘unsettled’ after burglary at florist in Bognor

Staff have been left ‘unsettled’ after a burglary at a florist in Bognor this week.

Police have released an appeal for witnesses after Little Florist in Bedford Street was broken into and cash stolen from the till at 4am on Tuesday.

Police said a charity box was also emptied.

Manager Anita Prior said: “We only realised when we saw the mess round the back of the till.

“There was about £200 in there.

“It is the first time it has happened to us but several businesses in the area have been targeted. It has a big impact on small businesses, like us.

“It is very unsettling to know someone has broken in and gone through your stuff. It’s not nice and has been a bit of a shock.”

In a post on social media, Arun Police wrote: “If you have any information that may assist with our enquiries, please call 101 and quote serial 0435 of 10/12.”

