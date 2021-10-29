Stolen bicycle recovered in Midhurst
The bicycle had been recovered after a post on Facebook reported it missing.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 12:51 pm
On Wednesday Chichester police returned a stolen bike to its owner in Midhurst, the bike was found by PCSO FORD and PS West on the evening of the 19th October at Carron Lane.
The Facebook post about the missing bike was seen by local officers and following enquires a theft was reported the owner was eventually identified.
Chichester Police reported that the owner was very grateful to both police and the Facebook group in which the plea was posted in aiding the recovery of the bike.