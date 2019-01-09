Surrey train murder: Bognor property is searched

Detectives investigating the death of a man at Horsley station in Surrey have executed a warrant to search a property in Bognor Regis today (Wednesday), British Transport Police (BTP) has confirmed.

BTP launched a murder investigation after Lee Pomeroy, 51, was stabbed multiple times following an altercation on-board a Guildford to London Waterloo train at around 1pm on Friday (January 4).

Officers pictured in Bognor by a resident today

A BTP spokesman said a fresh witness appeal was launched today following a 'number of extensive enquiries'.

He confirmed that the force had today 'executed a warrant' to search a property in Bognor Regis. No further details of the search have yet been released.

The spokesman said the new witness appeal focuses on the Frensham Great Pond area near Farnham, between 5.45pm and 6.35pm on Friday.

He added: "Further searches in the Clandon area of Surrey have also been conducted and detectives have also executed a warrant to search a property in the Bognor Regis area of West Sussex."

Senior investigating officer Sam Blackburn from BTP, said 'a dedicated team of detectives' have 'worked diligently' in piecing together the events before and after the killing, since Friday afternoon.

He added: “Our enquiries have led us to believe the suspects briefly stopped at Frensham Great Pond car park, on Bacon Lane after 5.30pm on Friday afternoon.

"We are therefore looking to speak with anyone who was at the site and saw a man and a woman acting in an unusual or out of character manner. They would have been travelling with a young child at this point and we understand they would have arrived and departed in a blue Vauxhall Corsa."



DCI Blackburn said family liaison officers are providing Mr Pomeroy’s family with support as they 'continue to come to terms with Friday’s devastating news'.

"The family have asked for privacy as they grieve the loss of Lee," he said.

Darren Shane Pencille, 35, of Willbury Road, Farnham, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in connection to the fatal incident. He has appeared in court and has been remanded in custody.



People with any information are asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 210 of 04/01/2019.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.