Suspected Bognor Regis drink-driver to appear in court

A Bognor man will appear in court next month after being charged with three driving offences, according to Arun Police.

On social media this morning (Monday), police said officers arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving and driving with no insurance or MOT in Bognor yesterday morning.

Its post added: "Valyo Puhov of Longford Road, Bognor has been charged with all three offences and will appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on January 14, 2020."

