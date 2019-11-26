Suspected stolen items found in Chichester – can you help reunite them with their rightful owner?

Police are looking to reunite the contents of a parcel bag, which they believe was stolen from a vehicle, with their rightful owner.

Some clothing was found in a parcel bag in Maplehurst Road, Chichester, police said.

Officers believe the parcel was stolen from a vehicle.

Police said: “If you believe this property to be yours, please call 101 quoting serial 0166 of 25/11.”

The items found in Maplehurst Road. Photo: Chichester Police

