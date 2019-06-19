Sussex attempted rape suspect appears in court

A man charged with attempted rape and false imprisonment following an incident in Brighton’s Royal Pavilion Gardens has been further remanded in custody.

Andrew Ford, 23, a labourer, of Bramble Way, Brighton, is accused of committing the offences in the early hours of Saturday June 8, says Sussex Police.

Brighton attempted rape suspect appears in court

He was arrested on Saturday June 15 and remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday June 19).

He has now been further remanded ahead of a pre-trial preparation hearing at Lewes Crown Court on July 17, said a police spokesman.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, and anyone with any information which could assist in the investigation is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Cobalt.