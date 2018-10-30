Sussex firms offered free tips on protecting their businesses from cyber cheats

TRADERS are being offered tips from police and cyber security experts on how to protect their businesses from fraudsters during a special breakfast event.

West Sussex County Council has teamed up with Sussex Police to stage a free training session for businesses of all sizes.

It comes as fresh figures released by the county council revealed the average cost of fraud to a UK business was £35,000.

The session is open to firms based in West Sussex and is taking place at County Hall, in Chichester, on Monday, from 6.45am to 8am.

As well as being able to tucking into breakfast rolls and refreshments, those joining the event will be able to her the latest cyber security tips from experts at the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit along with advice from the community safety team at the council.

Debbie Kennard, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities at the council, said: ‘Police figures show that nearly half of UK firms identified a breach of data in the last 12 months, the majority as a result of phishing emails to staff.

‘Becoming a victim of online fraud can be devastating for any business so it’s vital those in charge know how to spot the threats that exist so they can ready staff to protect against them.’

Places at the event are on a first come first serve basis and places need to be booked in advance.

Tickets can be reserved here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/stay-safe-business-breakfast-event-tickets-50634991623

Or for more information email, mail communitysafety.wellbeing@westsussex.gov.uk