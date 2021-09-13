Worthing man spared jail after making more than a thousand nuisance foot fetish calls to the NHS

A Worthing man, with a 'sexual foot fetish', has been spared jail after making more than a thousand nuisance calls to a free NHS advice line.

Richard William Cove, 45, a buyer, of Boundary Road, Heene, Worthing, admitted one charge of making malicious communications. Sussex Police said the calls cost the taxpayer more than £20,000.

Richard William Cove, 45, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, at Worthing Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 13

In April 2019, NHS 111 received a complaint from a member of the public who reported that he kept receiving calls from clinicians, despite never having contacted the service.

Police said NHS 111 staff investigated and established that a nuisance caller had been calling and providing false personal details and false medical ailments. Many of these resulted in return calls from clinicians and in some cases ambulances being dispatched.

A police spokesperson said: "It was established that between April 2019 and April 2021 the trust’s NHS 111 service received 1,263 calls from a nuisance caller who provided false personal details, false telephone numbers and false ailments.

"The NHS have also found that this caller has caused expense totalling £21,869.21."

Richard William Cove was also required to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and to pay £2,000 compensation to the NHS

Police said all the calls had a common theme of either the caller providing one of the same small numbers of addresses, or the caller has affected his voice to sound like an elderly woman and talking about her own height and feet then going on to ask the NHS 111 call taker about their feet.

PC David Quayle said: "Police enquiries identified the offender's phone number and arrested Cove at his home from where he had been making the calls on his landline.

"He admitted making all the calls and that they were all for his own enjoyment. He said he had a sexual foot fetish which he indulged during most of the calls.”

Cove was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, at Worthing Magistrates' Court today (Monday, September 13).

He was also required to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and to pay £2,000 compensation to the NHS.

NHS 111 is a free NHS telephone and online service for the public to get advice in non-emergency medical situations. The service, provided by South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb), is taxpayer funded and phone calls from the public are triaged by call takers supported by a variety of clinicians.

David Davis, SECAmb’s head of integrated governance, said: "Just one false or malicious call puts lives at risk and diverts our resources and attention from patients in genuine need of emergency care. The impact of this individual's actions should not be underestimated.