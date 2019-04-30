Sussex Police officer pops to the shop to buy cakes for her colleagues, ends up arresting shoplifter

A Sussex Police officer popped out to buy cakes for her hardworking team - and ended up arresting a shoplifter.
Crawley Chief Inspector Rosie Ross described on Twitter how she went out to buy some tasty treats for her officers yesterday.
While on her cake-buying trip however, Ch Insp Ross ended up apprehending a thief, she said.
She said: "Caught in the act.
"Thanks to response officers for assisting with transport."
Ch Insp Ross serves as district commander for Crawley and Mid Sussex.
