Sussex rave - Drone footage shows cars lined up on countryside as illegal party-goers threatened with police action

There has been a significant police presence all day today (Sunday, June 27) on Bostal Road, Steyning.

Dozens of police vehicles, including the police dog unit, have been pictured at the scene.

One of these vehicles was involved in a collision with a car this afternoon.Read more here

There has been a significant police presence on Bostal Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Hundreds of people reportedly attended the illegal rave. Current coronavirus guidance limits gatherings to 30 people.

Sussex Police warned this morning that officers 'will take action against' anyone still planning to go to the rave.

Multiple road closures remain in place.

Chief Superintendent Nick May said: "We thank the public for their patience and cooperation at this time.

The police dog unit joined the emergency response. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community and everyone in the vicinity.