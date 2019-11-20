Sussex wheelie bin murder case: court hearing is adjourned

A court case concerning the murder of a woman in Sussex has been adjourned.

Richard Canlin, 41, unemployed and of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of 39-year-old Nicola Stevenson, whose body was found in a wheelie bin in Lewes, East Sussex, on Wednesday, November 13.

He was due to appear at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday (November 19), however the hearing was adjourned in his absence to Tuesday, November 26.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The defendant was not produced and the next hearing in this case will be a pre-trial preparatory hearing on November 26.”

Canlin was arrested on Thursday, November 14, on suspicion of murder and was released on police bail until December 12.