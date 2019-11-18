Sussex wheelie bin murder case: suspect named and charged

A suspect in the murder case where a woman's body was found in a wheelie bin has been named and charged.

According to Sussex Police, Richard Canlin, 41, unemployed and of no fixed address, was charged with murder yesterday evening (November 17). He will appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court today (November 18).

Police said the body of 39-year-old Nicola Stevenson was discovered by a dog walker in a wheelie bin in undergrowth at a recreation ground off Landport Road in Lewes, East Sussex, on Wednesday (November 13). She has not been formally identified at this time, but police are satisfied it is the 39-year-old woman from Lewes.

Search and forensic teams have concluded their work at the recreation ground but searches will continue at Nicola's home in nearby Stansfield Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, added: “The investigation teams have been working tirelessly to progress this case and ensure justice is sought for Nicola and her family and friends.

“Despite the charging of a man, we are still desperate to hear from anyone who may be able to add to our investigation timeline. We are urging anyone who saw Nicola before her body was found to come forward to us as you may hold vital information to aid our ongoing investigation. For those of you living in local community to Nicola, you will still see our officers out and about conducting enquiries; please do go and speak to them if you have anything to add.”

Report information either online or call 101 quoting Operation Stafford.

The 37-year-old man of no fixed address arrested on Thursday (November 14) arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail until December 12.