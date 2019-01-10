Tangmere store armed robbery: Police investigation continues and Co-op looking to 'deter criminal activity'

No arrests have yet been made after an armed robbery at a Co-op store in Tangmere on Tuesday night, Sussex Police has said.

Police said a man entered a Co-op store in Malcolm Road, Tangmere at around 10.10pm and threatened staff members with a knife. Read our original report here.

"The man stole a quantity of money from the till and fled the store," a police spokesman said.

"He was described as wearing a light blue coloured hooded top with the hood up, light grey jogging bottoms, black trainers, black gloves and something covering his face."

Providing an update today (Thursday), police said: "There has been no arrests. The investigation continues."

The Observer approached Co-op for a comment on the robbery and received the following response: "We can confirm that was an incident at the Co-op store on Malcolm Road at 22:15 on Tuesday January 8. The store soon re-opened to serve the community.

“The safety of our colleagues and customers is of paramount importance and the Co-op takes retail crime very seriously. We are implementing a number of measures to deter both criminal activity and aid convictions.

"The police are investigating, and we appeal for anyone with information to come forward.”

Detective sergeant Graham Leaney said the suspect knew there would be limited people around as it happened late in the evening.

He added: "The staff have, understandably, been left very shaken by this incident and support is being provided.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the suspect either entering or leaving the store.”

Police asked anyone with any information to report it online or by calling 101 quoting 1298 of 08/01.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.