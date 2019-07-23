Taxi driver assaulted and robbed at Chichester Railway Station

A man has been charged after a taxi driver was robbed and assaulted at Chichester Railway Station on Saturday evening (July 20), according to the city police force.

In a post on social media, Chichester Police said officers 'conducted an area search' and detained a suspect after receiving a call to 'report the robbery of a taxi driver'.

Police

It added: "A man has been charged for robbery and assaulting a taxi driver.

"Bashir Abdulaz, 23, from Cardiff was charged with theft, making off without payment and assault by beating.

"He will next appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 4."

