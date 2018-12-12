Teenage girl, 19, grabbed in Somers Town sexual assault

A teenager has been grabbed and sexually assaulted as she walked along a path in Somers Town.

Hampshire police said it happened on Friday, December 8 between 4.15am-5am.

The path between Somers Road and the Somers Town hub runs parallel to Winston Churchill Avenue. Picture: Google

The 19-year-old girl was walking on the path between Somers Road and Somers Town hub.

A police spokesman said: ‘She was approached by a man.

‘The man grabbed the victim and sexually assaulted her before running off.’

The suspect was mixed race, aged between 19-25, 5ft 8in tall and described as medium build.

The spokesman added: ‘Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or has seen anyone matching this description lingering in the area at night or in the early hours of the morning.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180458060, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’