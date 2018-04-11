Teenager charged with carrying a weapon near Midhurst

A teenager has been charged with drug possession and carrying a weapon near Midhurst.

Marcus Semedo, 18, was spotted acting suspiciously in his vehicle which was parked in Elsted Road, Elsted at about 5.55pm on Saturday, April 7, police say.

Officers inspected the vehicle and Semedo, from Rogate, Petersfield, was arrested and later charged with possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Semedo was released on bail and will appear at Wothing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 24.

