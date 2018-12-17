Teenager ordered to pay £8,400 for throwing bike on railway tracks

A Bersted teenager who caused more than £10,000 worth of damage to railway tracks at Chichester has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds in compensation.

Pictures from British Transport Police show the smouldering tracks badly damaged by Isaac Ayling.

Damage to tracks at Chichester train station caused by Isaac Ayling when he threw a bike over a wall and it hit an electrified line. Picture: British Transport Police PPP-181217-163812003

The 18-year-old caused a fire after hitting an electrified rail with a bike he through over a wall onto the tracks, British Transport Police said.

At court the teenager admitted criminal damage worth £10,540 carried out at 3am on June 30 at Chichester railway station.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a four-month jail sentence suspended for a year.

They ordered he must pay £8,400 compensation to Network Rail.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “Criminal damage will not be tolerated and we take all reports seriously.

“Ayling’s reckless behaviour caused a staggering £10,540 worth of damage to the railway, which is completely unacceptable.

“Thankfully we were able to bring him before the courts where he has been ordered to pay a significant amount in compensation and given a suspended sentence.’

Ayling, of Greystone Avenue, Bersted, must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.