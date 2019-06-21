These are all the streets where violence and sexual offences occurred in Chichester in April 2019 - revealed by police
The Chichester streets with reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 22 violence and sexual offences reports in Chichester. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Dearney Close
There were four reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Dearney Close.