DM1865196a.jpg Georgina Gharsallah's mum Andrea appeals for her to come home. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180625-164717008

These are Sussex’s missing people – have you seen them?

Every 90 seconds in the UK someone is reported missing. While many people are found quickly some disappearances remain unsolved for years to come.

Here we look at the people who are missing from Sussex. Please note this may not include everyone who is currently missing. To find out more about Sussex’s missing people and what to do if you know where they are click here.

Gillian Affleck was 50 when she disappeared from Patcham on August 24, 2017.
Georgina Gharsallah was 30 when she went missing from Worthing on March 7, 2018.
Helen Slaughter from Barnham was last seen at her home on November 1, 2017. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-180111-125844001
Albanian teenager Mario Bibaj was last seen in Hastings on Saturday, August 6, 2016.
