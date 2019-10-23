Thief steals cash from independent Chichester business

An independent Chichester business owner has been left 'on edge' after the city centre shop was burgled.

At about 11pm on Sunday (October 20) a thief allegedly smashed glass to climb into Spire's Bakery and Coffee Shop in Crane Street before grabbing cash from the till leaving a trail of money behind them, the owner has said.

"There was money all over the floor," said co-owner Stephen Lee about his arrival to the shop on Monday.

"It felt like we had been invaded — it's horrible. We don't know why it is but we are on edge now every time we come in in the morning to see if we have been broken into."

Police forensic teams visited the café in Crane Street and came across a number of clues, Stephen said.

A hand print was found on the glass front of a deli counter and a footprint was taken from a menu on the floor of the shop.

"The SOCO (scene of crime officers) team have been brilliant. We also have CCTV taken from across the road," he added.

Co-owner Susan Gyde said: "Thanks to all of out neighbouring properties who have been so nice."

The pair gave special thanks to Sam Duncan for providing CCTV footage.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.