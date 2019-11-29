Thieves break into Bosham church and steal charity boxes

A church in Bosham has been broken into by thieves who stole money and charity boxes.

The incident took place at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Fairfield Road, Bosham, between 2pm on Tuesday (November 19) and 11am on Wednesday (November 20), according to the latest Sussex Countrywatch newsletter.

Our Lady of Assumption Church, Bosham. Photo: Google Streetview

Small amounts of money and charity boxes were taken.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 0492 20/11.

