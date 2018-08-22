Thieves burgle West Wittering home and make off with owner’s car

Thieves have stolen a car after breaking into a house in East Wittering and taking the keys.

Sussex Police say that sometime overnight between Wednesday August 15 and Thursday August 16 a house in Church Road was entered and the keys to a red Nissan Quashqai saloon were taken.

The car was then taken from outside the address.

Detective Constable Emma Fields of the West Sussex Community Investigation Team said; “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area over that night.

“We have been told that it is possible other residents in the area may have had their vehicles broken into that night but haven’t so far reported it. If that is so we would ask them to come forward too.

“Local residents are also asked to check their CCTV and dashcams for that period in case something relevant might have been recorded.

“If you can help in anyway please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 253 of 16/08.”

