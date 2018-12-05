Thieves steal socks meant for the homeless from car at Goodwood

A smash and grab from a car at Goodwood has resulted in the loss of several months worth of charity work.

The ‘Sock Angels’ had been collecting to buy socks for homeless people to have over the winter months, thoughtfully wrapped up in donation packets with wet wipes and chocolate.

But just after the socks had been prepared, thieves broke into the organiser’s car boot at the Christmas Market at the Kennels, and took the bags of donated knitwear, presumably thinking they were gifts.

Project organiser Anna Stephenson-Knight said the situation was ‘very sad’: “It’s not just the cost of a smashed windscreen and the mess, it’s the community have been putting in work and someone’s gone and stolen them.

“I’m sure they’ll be pretty disappointed when they get home and they have bags of socks and not presents but it’s really disappointing.”

She said the project had been a variation on the ‘Blanket Angels’ idea she had done in previous years as she knew clean, dry socks were a real problem for people living on the streets.

Donations to the Justgiving page had taken off, with money given by people from as far away as Hong Kong and Australia, she said, and a group of young people had given up an evening to help get the socks ready.

The entire collection of socks, bought and donated, was lost in the break-in.

“I just think the sad thing is they’ve gone off with a load of stuff for homeless people, donated to our charity,” she said. “It’s just awful.”

She said the theft happened sometime between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday, shortly after the end of the Christmas market event, where she had stayed on for a meeting.

Police confirmed three bags of socks intended for homeless people were stolen in the incident and the back window of the purple Nissan Juke was smashed. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 478 of 03/12.