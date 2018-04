Reports of a threatening man in a balaclava in Selsey are being investigated by police.

Officers responded to a report of a man using threatening behaviour in the Western Road area on April 11, police say.

The man was described as around 6ft, of medium build and wearing a balaclava and blue Addidas tracksuit.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/) or by calling 101 quoting 1399 of 11/04.