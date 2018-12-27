Threats to kill and burglary among 33 arrests made in Chichester and Arun over Christmas

Officers in Arun and Chichester made 33 arrests during Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, according to Arun Police.

A Facebook post by the force said offences included drink driving, domestic abuse assault, assault police, shoplifting, drug driving, handling stolen goods, actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm, drunk and disorderly, burglary, breach of the peace, common assault, threats to kill, harassment, driving without insurance, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The post added: "A busy time for our Officers in Arun and Chichester with 33 arrests over the three days, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. #ChristmasInCustody #NotVeryFestiveInOurCells."