Three arrested after man found unconcious in Chichester's South Street
Three men have been arrested after patrolling police officers stumbled on the aftermath of an incident on South Street.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 1:07 pm
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 1:21 pm
Police were on patrol in Chichester when they came across a man receiving medical attention South Street at about 1am on Saturday (August 14).
Officers said the man had lost consciousness following an 'altercation'.
He was taken to St Richard’s Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm but have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1418 of 13/08.