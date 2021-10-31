Three cars stopped in Chichester after racing on the A27
A Sussex Roads Police spokesperson said, “We stopped three cars in Chichester tonight (Sunday, October 31) that were racing on the A27.
“We dealt with multiple offences such as driving without due care, illegal number plates and exhausts.”
The police spokesperson said a Porsche was also seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act as the driver had been previously warned.