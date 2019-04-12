Three Chichester farmworkers deny raping woman on Bognor Regis seafront

Three men have denied raping a woman in an attack on Bognor seafront.

Madalin-Daniel Nitu, 23, Genghiz Iasear, 27, and Ionel-Mizel Ciocan, 25, are charged with rape in connection with the incident and appeared in court today.

The three men, all of Groves Farm, Colworth, Chichester, spoke through interpreters at Portsmouth Crown Court this afternoon.

The charges relate to an incident on Bognor seafront in which a 19-year-old woman was attacked on March 9.

Ionel-Mirel Ciocan is charged with rape. He denied the offence.

Genghiz Iasear is charged with two counts of rape. He denied the offences.

Madalin-Daniel Nitu is charged with rape. He denied the offence.

All three were remanded in custody and will face trial on September 4.