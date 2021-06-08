Three men arrested after woman, 53, found dead in Sussex home

Police were called to an address in Brighton Road, Horsham, at 12.40am on June 7 following concerns for the welfare of a woman inside the property, a spokeswoman said.

She added: “Sadly the body of a 53-year-old woman was found. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is ongoing.

“Police have arrested three men aged 44, 60 and 26 in connection with the death and they remain in custody. The three men were all known to the woman.

Police on the scene of the incident

“We would like to thank local residents in the area for their patience while we conduct our enquiries.”