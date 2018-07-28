Three men injured in Southsea attack

Three men suffered injuries after being attacked last night, police have said.

Two 20-year-olds and a 18-year-old were attacked by ‘another group’ on Clarence Esplanade last night at 10.56pm, Hampshire police said.

It comes after The News revealed tourists in Southsea were attacked by a baying mob in a 30-minute ordeal on Monday.

A police spokesman said: ‘Two sustained cut lips.

‘Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180279009 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

