Three suspects sought in connection with violent assault in Bognor Regis

The 25-year-old victim was walking along Nyewood Lane between 4.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday evening (December 9) when he was approached by three males who attempted to talk to him.

He asked them to leave him alone and struck off away from them when he was struck in the back of the head by a plank of wood. All three males continued to assault the man and one spat in his face, police said.

The victim was hospitalised with head and facial injuries, as well as a fractured arm.

Do you recognise these three?

Moments before the assault, the victim captured video footage of all three suspects.

Police officers are asking anyone who might recognise the suspects to come forward, quoting crime reference 47210215044.

One suspect was white, with light brown hair down to his chin. He wore a black hoody and black tracksuit bottoms.

Another was white with brown curly hair, also wearing a tracksuit, and the third was black, wearing a shiny black jacket.