Tractor driver sentenced after woman injured in Chichester collision

The driver of a tractor has been sentenced following a collision in Chichester earlier this year.

The collision between a tractor and a car took place on the A285 in Duncton on Monday, May 20, at around 4.10pm.

The driver of the car suffered ‘serious injuries’ and was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, according to an ambulance service statement at the time.

The road was closed until around 7pm while emergency services dealt with the scene.

Following the incident, Shea Leonard, 19, of Sligo Road, Letterbreen, was sentenced at Worthing Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 26,

He was convicted of failing to safely negotiate a sharp bend in Chichester while driving an agricultural tractor towing a fully-laden trailer, meaning the trailer overturned and crushed another vehicle, causing serious injuries to another driver on May 20, 2019, according to the court results.

He was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 24 months, according to the results.

