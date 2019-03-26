Tractor used to steal £10k worth of tools

Thieves hot wired a tractor to steal £10,000 worth of tools from a shipping container in Kirdford, police have said.

Police received a report at 8.16am on Tuesday, March 12 of tools being stolen from a container in a farm near Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford, in the Chichester District.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting 204 of 12/03.

A tractor was hot wired to move it and the trailer connected to it so as to gain access to a shipping container. The container was then forcefully entered an £10,000 worth of tools were stolen.

It was reported around ten chainsaws, three long reach cutters and three hedgecutters were missing and they were believed to have been stolen between 5.30pm on Monday, March 11 and 7.30am on Tuesday, March 12.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "All lines of enquiry will be investigated and anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police either online or by call 101 quoting 204 of 12/03."

