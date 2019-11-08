Trial date set after attempted rape of child in Selsey

A man charged with the attempted rape of a 13-year-old girl in Selsey will face trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday (November 11).

According to Sussex Police, Ewing Gilmour, 21, was arrested and charged after an incident in an alleyway between Manor Road and Manor Lane, at around 8.20am on Wednesday, May 29.

Ewing Gilmour, 21, will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday (November 11)

Speaking at the time, a police spokesman said: "Gilmour, 20, unemployed, of no fixed address, was arrested later that evening and charged with the attempted rape of a child."

Having initially appeared before Crawley Magistrates on May 31, Gilmour was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on June 28, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge, a spokesperson for the court said.

The spokesperson confirmed today (Friday, November 11) that Gilmour's trial hearing will begin on Monday.

