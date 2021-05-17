Trial date set for man charged with the murder of Bognor Regis dad Mark Stoakes

Unemployed Aaron Wilks’ case was heard at Portsmouth Crown Court today (May 17) after the death of Mark Stoakes.

The 60-year-old died in hospital with serious burns three weeks after the fire in the garden at his home in Oak Grove, Bognor Regis, on April 8.

Wilks, 37, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis, is charged with murder and arson relating to damage to a gate owned by Mr Stoakes.

The scene of the incident in Bognor

He also faces a charge of unlawfully or maliciously casting an accelerant at the deceased’s wife, with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable her or to do some grievous bodily harm to her.

Both incidents took place on April 8, police said.

Wilks is also charged with blackmail on January 31, and having a meat cleaver in Oak Grove on the same date.

He has also been charged with damaging a CCTV camera on February 9.

Judge Tim Mousley QC said: ‘I will list it, if it’s going to remain in Portsmouth, for the 29th of November.’

Wilks was excused attendance for today’s hearing.

A further case management hearing will be held by the trial judge on July 7.