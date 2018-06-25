Trio sought in connection with Chichester scooter theft

Police have released CCTV images of three men sought in connection with a burglary in Chichester.

A police spokesman said: “A green Maxi Micro Scooter was stolen from a garden shed in Priory Lane in the early hours of May 26.

“It had a green light and a bell on it, and is valued at £120.”

Anyone who recognises the men pictured, or anyone with any information about the incident, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1326 of 26/05.

For advice on how to protect your home and belongings, see the Sussex Police burglary prevention page.