Two arrested as stolen garden statue recovered

Two men have been arrested after on suspicion of handling stolen goods and for equipped for a theft, police say.

Police said the two men remain in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing. They are also looking to trace the owner of a garden statue which was found in the men's van.

Posting on Twitter, Chichester Police said: "Two males arrested for handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft overnight. Can you help us find the owner of this recovered garden statue? #PostiveStopCheck #GoodResult #Chichester."

Anyone with any information should contact Sussex Police on 101 of report online here.