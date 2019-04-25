Two arrested as stolen garden statue recovered

Picture via Sussex Police
Picture via Sussex Police

Two men have been arrested after on suspicion of handling stolen goods and for equipped for a theft, police say.

Police said the two men remain in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing. They are also looking to trace the owner of a garden statue which was found in the men's van.

Posting on Twitter, Chichester Police said: "Two males arrested for handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft overnight. Can you help us find the owner of this recovered garden statue? #PostiveStopCheck #GoodResult #Chichester."

Anyone with any information should contact Sussex Police on 101 of report online here.