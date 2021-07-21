Two arrested following serious assault outside Bognor Regis pub
Police have arrested two men following reports of a serious assault on a man outside a Bognor Regis pub yesterday (Tuesday, July 20).
Police were called to the Royal Oak pub in Chichester Road at 5pm yesterday after the incident. Two suspects had made off in a car, police have said.
A 40-year-old man has been left with serious injuries and remains in hospital following the attack.
Two men, both aged 20 and from Pagham, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody for questioning.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The assault is being treated as isolated and enquiries continue to establish the circumstances of the incident.
"Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has information that may assist with enquiries, is urged to report online or call 101, quoting 992 of 20/07."