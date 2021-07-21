Two arrested following serious assault outside Bognor Regis pub

Police were called to the Royal Oak pub in Chichester Road at 5pm yesterday after the incident. Two suspects had made off in a car, police have said.

A 40-year-old man has been left with serious injuries and remains in hospital following the attack.

Two men, both aged 20 and from Pagham, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody for questioning.

Sussex Police stock

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The assault is being treated as isolated and enquiries continue to establish the circumstances of the incident.