Two arrested in Sussex over cold-case murder investigation

Police investigating the cold-case murder of a woman have arrested two people in Sussex.

Carol Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, near near Leighton Buzzard, on August 13, 1981. She was 36 years old at the time.

Police in Brighton last night. A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of murder

Today (Wednesday, November 28), a man, aged 69, and woman, aged 70, from Brighton, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder, Sussex Police said. They are currently in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Jerry Waite from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “A number of arrests were made at the time of Carol’s death, however no charges were ever brought. Our Cold Case Unit reviews every undetected murder every two years, and Carol’s case is no exception.

“This goes to show that no murder investigation is ever closed and we will explore all opportunities available, even as much as 38 years later. We will also be carrying out additional work in the vicinity of the murder and in the Brighton area, and would appreciate the public’s support in coming forward with any information which could help our investigation.

“I hope that with the passage of time, anyone who now feels able to come forward with any information has the confidence to do so. Any details, no matter how small, could be vital.”

Anyone with information about the death of Carol Morgan is asked to contact the dedicated Operation Markdown incident room number on 01480 422796.

Information can also be provided on the Operation Markdown page on the Major Incident Public Portal site.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A police vehicle at the scene in Brighton last night