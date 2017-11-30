Two arrests and £4,000 worth of drugs seized in Bognor Regis

Two men have been charged as Arun police took more than £4,000 worth of drugs off the streets in two separate incidents.

Police said Georgie Coleman, 23, of Lambeth, London, has been charged on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and acquire, use or possession of a criminal property after he was arrested in Lion Street, Bognor Regis, on Thursday, November 23.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 18.

A second man, Lamar Brown, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine) and the possession of a weapon used for the discharge of a noxious liquid, gas or electrical incapacitation device after he was arrested in Larch Close, Bognor Regis on Wednesday, November 22.

He was bailed and will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on December 18.