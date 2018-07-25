Two convicted of drink-driving in Chichester

Two men from Bracklesham and Tangmere have been sentenced for drink-driving offences as part of a summer crackdown operation by Sussex Police.

Police said Michael Richardson, 52, a builder, of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, was arrested in Sandringham Close, Chichester, on June 27 and charged with driving with 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

A police spokesman said he was disqualified from driving for 12 months at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 13 and also ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Police also said Martin Cannon, 29, a scaffolder, of Churchwood Drive, Tangmere, was arrested in City Fields Way, Chichester, on June 30 and charged with driving with 89mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 17, Cannon was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was also ordered to pay a £480 fine, £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge, police added.

A total of 161 people were arrested in Sussex as part of the police operation, which ran from June 14 to July 15.