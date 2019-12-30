Two men arrested in Bognor Regis after women find ‘pills’ in kebab

Two men have been arrested after tablets were found in a kebab bought from a Bognor Regis takeaway, police confirmed.

Three women in their 20s reported finding the pills in their food after they returned home from Istanbul Grill in High Street, Bognor Regis, around 2am on Sunday 29 December, according to police.

Police at the Istanbul Grill in Bognor

Following enquiries, officers arrested two local men, aged 30 and 42, on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm, confirmed police.

Both suspects remain in police custody at this stage.

District Commander, Chief Inspector Jon Carter, said: “I understand this incident may cause concern.

“However, police have taken prompt action to protect the public with the arrest of two people, and are working with partners, especially in the district council, to enhance protective measures.

“The investigation is at an early stage, and exactly what happened, and the motivations of those involved are not yet fully understood.

“However, there is nothing to suggest that any other food outlets are involved, or that there is any link with any particular section of the wider community.

“Local officers will be present in the area, and I would ask for the support of the public in allowing officers to investigate this matter.”

Anyone with any information about the incident, or who believes they may have been affected, should report online or call 101, quoting serial 344 of 29/12.

