Two men sought after violent assault in Bognor Regis

Police have released a CCTV image of a potential witness to a violent assault in Bognor on Sunday (June 9).

Sussex Police said a local man in his 20s sustained a broken nose and lost consciousness after being attacked by two men in Waterloo Square at about 1.45am.

Police said this woman is not being treated as a suspect but could hold vital information about a violent assault. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesman said: "The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and despite an extensive area search, they could not be located.

"Police have released a CCTV image of a woman dressed in a white jacket and black trousers, who may have witnessed the incident and may hold vital information about what happened. She is not being treated as a suspect."

Anyone with any information is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 152 of 09/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.